- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance.
- • New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK 1,525-1,625 million previously
- • The low end of the guidance seems conservative, Bank of America said
- • The guidance assumes renewed restrictions toward the end of the year due to Covid and further input costs inflation
- • Bank of America raised its price target on Royal Unibrew to DKK 880 from DKK 850, maintaining a neutral recommendation
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de