

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate declined in July, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 7.1 percent in July from 7.5 percent in the same month last year. In June, jobless rate was 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 5,000 to 202,000 in July from 206,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 74.9 percent in July from 72.6 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 86,000 from a year ago to 2.63 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent in July from 8.0 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de