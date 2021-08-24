DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Aug-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 23/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.8719

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42184099

CODE: USRI

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 120627 EQS News ID: 1228496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

