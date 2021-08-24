XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 24
24 August 2021
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Director/PDMR Share Transactions
XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, announces that it has been notified that on 17 August 2021 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 855 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.01 each. On the same day, Mr. Sng sold 855 Ordinary Shares at a price of £56.75 each. The options were granted on 30 May 2017 under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, gives further details.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|a)
|Name
|Andy Sng
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Asia and Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")
SG9999003735
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1)
|Exercise of options granted on 30 May 2017 under the XP Power Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("Award").
|2)
|Sale of shares following the exercise of the Award.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1) and 2) 17 August 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|1) Outside a trading venue and 2) XLON
