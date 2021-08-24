

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 24.08.2021 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES MARKS & SPENCER PRICE TARGET TO 200 (195) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE RAISES MARKS & SPENCER TARGET TO 215 (185) P. - 'OUTPERFORM' - JEFFERIES INITIATES COATS GROUP WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 97 PENCE - RPT/JPMORGAN CUTS IAG PRICE TARGET TO 2.45 (2.70) EUR - 'OVERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de