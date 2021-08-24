CryptoXpress Provides a Launch Update on its Innovative Crypto and Banking Digital Service for Consumers

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoXpress, a company providing an easy-to-use digital solution for next-generation crypto and banking services, today announced an update on its launch plans.

Started in 2018 by a group of global blockchain and finance industry experts, the company offers an all-in-one mobile solution for a range of consumer crypto and banking services. CryptoXpress solves the problem for new users looking for a convenient way to participate in the crypto and NFT ecosystems, incorporating user-friendly design, a social shared experience, and retail and member benefits. This is combined with banking services like bill payments and fiat/crypto transfers, all in one cutting-edge and secure mobile experience.

"Our team has been working hard to create a holistic platform that meets the evolving needs of consumers at the intersect of cryptocurrency, banking, and payments," said Yogesh Panjabi, Co-founder, and CEO of CryptoXpress. He added: "We see a huge opportunity to simplify traditional financial services through best-in-class and seamless access to cryptocurrency, especially as adoption accelerates. We can't wait to launch our service in the UK and Europe in September."

CryptoXpress, registered and compliant under the regulatory jurisdiction of Estonia, is planning a staged future service launch to 26 countries globally. A public beta will commence on August 25th with full crypto trading and NFT capabilities, followed by the public launch in September with Android and IOS apps available. Interested users can sign up on the company web site www.cryptoxpress.com

The company has raised $200,000 so far through seed investment and a private pre-token sale. A public trading/IDO token launch is planned for a few weeks after the user launch. More information is available at https://cryptoxpress.com/investors.html

CryptoXpress previously announced partnerships with Binance, Polygon and Modulr, and has more on the way. Marketing and promotional partnerships will include NFT artists, sports personalities, and celebrities.

About CryptoXpress:

