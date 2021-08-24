Anzeige
WKN: A2UJK0 ISIN: FR0013416716 Ticker-Symbol: GLDA 
Lang & Schwarz
24.08.21
07:00 Uhr
60,73 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,7260,7407:00
Dow Jones News
24.08.2021 | 11:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 24-Aug-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Announcement

Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer")

24 August 2021

Re: Election of Home Member State

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive

For further information please contact:

The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Election of Home Member State 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Amundi Physical Metals plc 
         2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
         2 Dublin 
         Ireland 
Phone:      +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:     liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Euronext Ticker: GLDA 
AMF Category:  Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information 
EQS News ID:   1228372 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228372 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228372&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
