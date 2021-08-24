

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's annual economic policy symposium later this week for cues on when the U.S. central bank may actually start scaling back its bond-buying program.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after U.S. authorities gave full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people aged 16 and older.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,678 after closing 0.9 percent higher on Monday.



Travel and leisure stocks were gaining ground, with airline Air France KLM climbing more than 3 percent.



Automaker Renault rose 0.9 percent, while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were seeing modest losses.



The dollar held near a five-day low on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay tapering of economic support, given the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.



