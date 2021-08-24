Nuvation Energy becomes reseller of EVLO energy storage systems

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVLO Energy Storage, Hydro-Québec's energy storage subsidiary, and Nuvation Energy, are teaming up through a reseller agreement for EVLO's energy storage systems. EVLO specializes in grid-scale energy storage systems based on Hydro-Québec's patented lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry while Nuvation Energy provides battery management systems and energy storage engineering services to battery manufacturers and energy storage system developers.

The alliance between the two companies is natural as EVLO is already using Nuvation's battery management systems in its energy storage systems. Projects involved include the 9-MWh Tonnerre project in France, a 20-MWh project in Québec to support transmission line work, and the energy storage system in Lac-Mégantic's microgrid project.

"We are happy to be strengthening our relationship with Nuvation Energy. They have solid experience in energy storage systems and this agreement will allow both companies to keep growing in today's rapidly evolving energy storage market," said Guillaume Hayet, EVLO's President and CEO.

"Energy storage is experiencing very high growth. Nuvation is thrilled to be able to respond to strong customer demand for turnkey projects with reselling the safe and reliable LFP energy storage system from EVLO, built using Nuvation's BMS. The EVLO 1000 showcases EVLO's deep engineering expertise with superior thermal and chemical stability. Our teams have been working together for years, and with this reseller agreement, we are excited to further deepen our partnership with EVLO and Hydro-Quebec," said Michael Worry, Nuvation Energy's CEO and CTO.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

Established in Québec, EVLO Energy Storage Inc. is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO is a full storage system service provider offering customized battery energy storage systems, control software, installation, inspection and management, and an end-of-life battery recycling program. EVLO's energy storage product line ranges from compact, rack-mounted commercial systems to large, containerized utility-scale systems.

About Nuvation Energy

Nuvation Energy provides battery management systems, energy controllers, and engineering services to battery manufacturers and energy storage system developers. Our products and solutions have been designed to utility-grade standards and are continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of the energy storage industry. We are headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA, with an Energy Storage Design Center in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage. Hydro-Québec has 40 years of R&D experience on battery materials and has more than 800 patents in this field.

