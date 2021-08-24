Fobi AI Inc.: Fobi Launches New Digital Conference And Trade Show Management Platform For Conference Venues And Event Organizers Live In Person At The Industry's Premiere Global Event

Fobi Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) Summer Conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville Kentucky

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the release of their new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events that will help venues and conference organizers provide a better, mobile-first contactless customer experience, reduce costs and get better analytics about how attendees are interacting with their event. This packaged solution consists of Fobi's Passcreator Wallet passes and proprietary Smart Tap Devices and the new Smart Scan Pass Validation App for event check-in and management as well as Fobi's Insight Portal for event analytics.



Fobi's new Venue Management System for Conferences & Events is officially being launched at the Society for Independent Show Operators (SISO) summer conference to be held August 24-26 in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the pre-eminent show for Conference Operators in North America. SVP of Business Development Mike Canevaro will be at the Event for the launch and will be meeting with many key decision-makers for some of the largest Conference Management companies in the world.

NEW SERVICE DRAWS ON FOBI'S EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE AND PROVEN SUCCESS AS A LEADER IN THE VENUE MANAGEMENT SPACE

Drawing on Fobi's extensive experience in Venue Management, this new packaged system is a sophisticated, end-to-end mobile-first and contactless solution that digitizes and automates the entire event registration & check-in process for conferences and attendees.

Fobi SVP Mike Canevaro stated: "We are very excited to launch our new product and service live at this year's event. Our latest product will help transform the Event and Conference sector and provide much-needed support to an industry that has faced many economic challenges over the last 19 months due to the forced lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 virus. The Conference & Events industry is in desperate need of turn-key solutions that provide a safe and contactless digital experience for their guests. I believe we will benefit from immediate adoption as we help create much-needed new line revenues opportunities for event operators through new digital sponsorships and we will enable show organizers the ability to monetize their event data via their show exhibitors, attendees and third parties."

FOBI'S VENUE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FINDS ITSELF IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME

With venues and conference halls slowly reopening and with the return of live, in-person conferences back in session, Fobi's latest product launch is well-positioned as the need for digital and contactless guest and attendee applications are front and center and very well-timed as the Event Management Software Industry is currently one of the fastest-growing technology segments and is expected to hit $14.6 Billion by 2025 , with 11.56% CAGR.

The conference and trade show industry has a very traditional business model with many antiquated and legacy processes. Fobi's new digital conference management system is well-timed as it provides a turnkey mobile-first product offering that bridges the gap between traditional physical business practices and digital transformation. And now, with the challenges around Covid-19 resurfacing, Fobi provides a true mobile-first, contactless digital experience for managing Conferences and Events

FOBI TO ASSIST CONFERENCE AND TRADE SHOW OPERATORS WITH MUCH NEEDED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION APPLICATIONS

For anyone who has attended a tradeshow there is no doubt that the current legacy and antiquated conference management landscape is severely outdated. With today's time-consuming and manual processes, attending and checking into a conference or an event can be frustrating for attendees, and challenging and expensive for conference organizers. When attendees arrive at conferences, they are met with long lines, staff members using clipboards and paper for check-ins, and a pile of ID badges being rummaged through by staff to find the right one.

Fobi's Venue Management for Conferences and Events platform truly bridges the digital and physical event space. Attendees register online and are sent a Digital Conference Pass that they download to the Mobile Wallet on their phone. Their conference pass then becomes their "key" to the event. When attendees arrive on site they simply tap their phone onto one of Fobi's Smart Tap devices to check into the event. The attendee's check-in information is passed automatically to the Fobi Portal back end and their Digital ID badge is sent in real time direct to the attendee's mobile wallet for a truly contactless entry experience. The Fobi platform also enables the attendee the same physical seamless user experience and process with the ability to select the option of checking in with their wallet pass and receiving a physical badge via a printer that is connected to the Fobi Smart Tap check-in device.

Key Benefits of Fobi's Venue Management System for Conferences & Events:



Incredibly scalable and easy to use as it can be up and running in minutes.

Offers a better guest experience that reduces check-in times and streamlines ticketing with tickets sent to the Wallet already built into attendees' mobile devices.

Saves conference organizers money on labor costs, training, and other registration and sign-in resources.

Makes conference organization easier with an end-to-end system that takes care of every step of the registration and event / session check-ins.

Conference organizers gain a deeper view of their attendees and event success by providing real-time analytics such as check-in times, guest demographics, and event-specific analytics such as which booths they visited, or which sessions they attended.

Personalization and Segmentation key in providing customized messaging to attendees that can be pushed out at any time directly to the attendees' lock screens on their phones.

Provides new line revenues through sponsorship and engagement opportunities.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: "With the size and scope of the global trade show industry we see this as a very lucrative financial opportunity. Fobi will benefit from event licenses as well as generate revenue from the issuance of each and every pass that is issued to attendees. Our professional and managed event services will play a significant element in the rollout for these large scale events and I think it will be very interesting to witness the various strategies unfold as to how the event organizers will choose to leverage the vast capabilities that we bring in regards to selling new sponsorships as well as building execution strategies for pre, during and post-event engagement."

For more information on the Fobi Venue Management Service for Conferences & Events, please visit the Venue Management page on the Fobi.ai website at https://www.fobi.ai/registration-and-check-in .

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

