Network Probe Market Size Worth $1.24 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network probe market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Network probes help businesses to understand the protocols being used in the network that hosts the sending and receiving of data, the location of network traffic, and others. Thus, companies are widely adopting network probes for getting in-depth visibility of their network, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The solution segment dominated the market growth in 2020. Businesses are increasingly demanding network probe solutions as they enable them to identify the causes of the slowdown in their network

The on-premise segment dominated the market growth in 2020. Benefits offered by on-premise network probes, such as management of maintenance and installation of solutions on the premises of end-users, are contributing to the segment growth

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The shift of small and medium enterprises toward digital transformation is driving the demand for network probes in the segment

The enterprises segment dominated the market growth in 2020. The growing need for real-time network visibility among enterprises is driving the segment growth

The growing adoption of technologies in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the Asia Pacific region

Read 150 page market research report, "Network Probe Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028', by Grand View Research

Mobile network providers are increasingly demanding network probes to monitor the network required for 5G connections to improve customer experience. As such, various mobile companies are partnering with network probe companies to provide network visibility for 5G connections. For instance, in September 2020, Gigamon announced its partnership with Nokia to deliver enhanced customer experience and network visibility to accelerate the adoption of 5G.

Many network probe solution providers are entering into a partnership with digital service providers for helping enterprises grow digitally. For instance, in April 2021, Netscout, a network service provider, announced its partnership with Dell Technologies. Through this partnership, the companies aim to deliver cost-effective solutions to medium-to-large-sized enterprises to help them grow digitally.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to favorably impact the market. Network probes enable businesses to secure their data remotely, which is driving market growth. Furthermore, the increase in internet usage due to the work-from-home policy is boosting the demand for network probes for managing network traffic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global network probe market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Network Probe Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Solution



Services



Consulting





Integration & Deployment





Training & Support

Network Probe Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Cloud



On-premise

Network Probe Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Network Probe End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Service Providers



Enterprises



BFSI





Government





IT & Telecom





Others

Network Probe Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Network Probe Market

SolarWinds

NETSCOUT

Broadcom

IBM

Cisco

Nokia

Catchpoint

Cubro

Kentik

NEC

Check out more studies related to networking, conducted by Grand View Research:

Network Analytics Market - Increasing adoption of cloud computing techniques with widespread applications across various sectors is expected to accelerate demand for the network analytics market. Deployment of network solutions can prevent potential deployment issues and infrastructure delays.

- Increasing adoption of cloud computing techniques with widespread applications across various sectors is expected to accelerate demand for the network analytics market. Deployment of network solutions can prevent potential deployment issues and infrastructure delays. Software Defined Networking Market - Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is expected to reach USD 70.41 billion by 2024. SDN entails the separation of the forwarding plane from the control plane in network architecture, which helps in the effective data flow control and provides network administrators with a software-based approach for managing the network.

- Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is expected to reach by 2024. SDN entails the separation of the forwarding plane from the control plane in network architecture, which helps in the effective data flow control and provides network administrators with a software-based approach for managing the network. Private 5G Network Market - Global private 5G network market size was valued at USD 1,224.3 million in 2020 and is expected to witness compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7% from 2021 to 2028. A private or non-public 5G network is a dedicated Local Area Network (LAN) that delivers enhanced internet connectivity to industrial, enterprise, and other customers.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Communications Infrastructure Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg