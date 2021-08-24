

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group (BMO.TO, BMO) said it recorded strong pre-provision pre-tax earnings of C$2.9 billion for the third quarter, up 12% year-over-year, driven by revenue growth of 10%. The Group said operating momentum across its diversified businesses continues to drive strong financial performance.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share was C$3.44, up 86% from last year. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter net revenue increased to C$6.58 billion from C$6.00 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of C$6.30 billion, for the quarter.



BMO also announced a fourth-quarter dividend of C$1.06 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter and the prior year.



