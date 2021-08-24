NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 23 August 2021 were: 980.87p Capital only 985.98p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 65,000 ordinary shares on 23rd August 2021, the Company has 97,954,818 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.