Dienstag, 24.08.2021
Heute im Fokus: Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
PR Newswire
24.08.2021 | 12:57
CGTN: Xi Jinping inspects forest farm as eco-friendliness highlighted in high-quality development

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited Saihanba Forest Farm in north China'sHebei Province. Three generations of tree planters' unremitting efforts have turned the once vast barren land into the world's largest man-made forest.