World Trailer Awards 2022 Announces Inaugural Competition Honouring the World's Top Creatives in Entertainment Marketing

The first-ever World Trailer Awards is open for entries

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the Call for Entry for the inaugural World Trailer Awards (WTA), honouring the world's best creatives who are marketing the world's best entertainment. WTAs celebrate outstanding entertainment marketing across Cinema, TV (Broadcast & Cable), Gaming, Podcast & Radio, Streaming Services and Social Media. The awards are open for entry at worldtrailerawards.net through October 31, 2021.

Serving as a new standard of excellence for the world's entertainment marketing industry, the WTAs shine a spotlight on trailers and creative marketing concepts that bring entertainment products to life, delivering audiences and driving revenues for the global entertainment industry.

"We're thrilled to applaud the vitality and energy of these passionate creators; true artists of their craft who largely go unrecognised in credits but are pivotal in attracting and delivering audiences. Turning the spotlight on these global creators is incredibly important to instil a deeper appreciation for their work, enable cross-sector collaborations and open the window for future marketing initiatives and concepts to move the industry forward," said Evelyn Watters, Executive Director, World Trailer Awards.

The WTA judging panel brings together the world's most influential voices across the full global entertainment arena, who will select the best submissions in 30+ categories, including Best Trailer, Best Audio Trailer, Best Poster, Best Motion Poster, Best Story, Best Experiential Marketing, Best Online Advertising, Best Outdoor Advertising, and Best Print Advertising for entries from Cinema, TV (Broadcast/Cable), Gaming, Podcast & Radio, Streaming Services and Social Media. Winners in all categories will be selected for recognition in delivering innovation and creativity, with a focus on creating an exceptional level of engagement.

Winners from the seven regions (Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa and North America) will be selected by the judges in December 2021. Regional winners will advance to the world finals, with the World Trailer Awards winners announced and celebrated in February 2022 in awards ceremonies live from the Loule Theatre in the Algarve (Portugal).

The WTA is a global initiative from the revered Golden Trailer Awards, an awards competition that recently marked its 21st year celebrating the entertainment industry's best movie trailers, teasers, posters, and innovative advertising; in association with AcclaimWorks, a globally recognised leader in awards management services.

The WTA appreciates the support of Spy Manor Productions ( www.spymanor.com ) and Loule Theatre ( www.cineteatro.cm-loule.pt ) for hosting the awards ceremonies and receptions in February 2022.

2022 World Trailer Awards Dates and Deadlines:

World Trailer Awards is Open

September 30, 2021 : Early Entry Deadline

October 17, 2021 : Regular Entry Deadline

October 31, 2021 : Final Entry Deadline

December 2021 : Regional Winners Announced

February 12 & 13, 2022 : Final Winners announced at the inaugural World Trailer Awards Celebration in the Algarve, Portugal

Find more information and to submit entries at https://worldtrailerawards.net/

About the World Trailer Awards

The World Trailer Awards honours the outstanding achievements of the world's best creatives, marketing the world's best entertainment, across Cinema, TV (Broadcast/Cable), Gaming, Podcast & Radio, Streaming Services and Social Media. The WTAs celebrate and profile the strategic and creative excellence of the entertainment marketers and creatives delivering audiences for the entertainment industry around the world. Visit https://worldtrailerawards.net/

About The Golden Trailer Awards

The Golden Trailer Awards were founded in 1999, informed by a passion and love of the power of movie trailers, and have grown to become the gold standard of excellence in movie and streaming marketing with a huge industry following as well as a global fan base of movie and trailer fans. Visit https://goldentrailer.com/

About AcclaimWorks

Since 2000 AcclaimWorks has been providing awards program and competition management, marketing and production services to clients in over 26 countries. The Acclaim awards management service is used by some of the world's highest profile and most successful award programs - from call for entry, all the way to the announcement everyone is waiting for "and the winner is …". Visit https://www.acclaimworks.com

