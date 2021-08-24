

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) on Tuesday announced that several of its selling stockholders including investment funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., and members of its management team, and pre-IPO investors are offering 12,000,000 shares of its common stock in a secondary offering.



The company would not be receiving any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock.



Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.



