

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $734 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $11.85 billion from $9.91 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.98 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $11.85 Bln vs. $9.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.4 - $11.6 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $51.0 - $52.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEST BUY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de