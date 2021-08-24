Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.: Benjamin Hill Confirms Mineralization at Depth at the Sonora Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that assays of channel samples collected underground in the Guadalupe and Cascabel adits have confirmed the presence of gold and copper mineralization in the subsurface.



No previous documentation on assay values or production numbers are known or available for the two adits. The underground work now completed by BHM geologists is considered a first look with modern systematic methods into the occurrence of mineralization in the subsurface.

In the Guadalupe adit, channel samples SG2948 and SG2949 collected over 2m intervals returned gold values of 9.6g/t and 8.4 g/t respectively. Additionally, channel samples SG2956, SG2953 and SG 2955 collected over 2m intervals returned copper values of 4.3%, 3.5% and 2.1% respectively.

In the Cascabel adit, channel samples SG2990, SG2939 and SG 2989 collected over 1.5m channel lengths returned 7.7g/t, 2.2g/t and 2.2g/t respectively. Additionally, channel samples SG2999, SG2919, SG2988 and SG2987 each collected over 1.5m intervals, returned copper assays of 2.9%, 2.5%, 2.4% and 2.1% respectively.

Tables 1 through 4 list the highlights of the underground sampling program:

Table 1. Guadalupe Adit Channel Samples Gold Assay Highlights Adit Sample East North Length (m) Au Eq 75 g/t Au g/t Cu % Guadalupe SG2948 494911 3341683 2 10.3 9.6 0.5 Guadalupe SG2949 494915 3341693 2 10.5 8.4 0.3 Guadalupe SG2973 494917 3341697 2 2.8 1.9 0.8

*sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time

Table 2. Guadalupe Adit Channel Samples Copper Assay Highlights Adit Sample East North Length (m) Au Eq 75 g/t Au g/t Cu % Guadalupe SG2956 494917 3341713 2 0.7 0.4 4.3 Guadalupe SG2953 494917 3341716 2 0.5 0.3 3.5 Guadalupe SG2955 494918 3341699 2 0.4 0.2 2.1 Guadalupe SG2954 494919 3341704 2 0.4 0.1 1.7 Guadalupe SG2974 494919 3341714 2 0.8 0.3 1.4 Guadalupe SG2891 494833 3341608 2 0.1 0.0 1.1

*sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time

Table 3. Cascabel Adit Channel Samples Gold Assay Highlights Adit Sample East North Length (m) Au Eq 75 g/t Au g/t Cu % Cascabel SG2990 494924 3341704 1.5 9.3 7.7 0.4 Cascabel SG2939 494917 3341686 1.5 2.8 2.2 0.4 Cascabel SG2989 494925 3341702 1.5 2.6 2.2 0.7 Cascabel SG2927 494908 3341667 1.5 2.7 2.0 0.3

*sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time

Table 4. Cascabel Adit Channel Samples Copper Assay Highlights Adit Sample East North Length (m) Au Eq 75 g/t Au g/t Cu % Cascabel SG2999 494891 3341723 1.5 1.9 1.5 2.9 Cascabel SG2919 494914 3341642 1.5 1.6 1.3 2.5 Cascabel SG2988 494923 3341700 1.5 1.8 0.8 2.4 Cascabel SG2987 494924 3341698 1.5 2.0 1.1 2.1 Cascabel SG2924 494918 3341659 1.5 1.4 0.8 1.9

*sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time

Calculated composites of channel samples were created to present an average grade of mineralization present over a larger area. Table 5 below lists the results of the calculated composites.

Table 5. Calculated Composite Channel Results Length (m) Au (ppm) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Composite 1 14 1.54 0.41 26.76 Composite 2 7.5 0.67 0.66 27.92 Composite 3 7.5 0.83 0.38 19.44 Composite 4 7.5 1.82 0.88 44.20 Composite 5 7.5 0.53 0.48 15.27

*sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time

The positive results of the underground sampling program proves that surface gold and copper mineralization extends to depth and supports BHM's model of a copper-gold epithermal system. BHM geologists have previously mapped copper-gold mineralized structures over 8km cumulative length often attaining widths of 10's of meters. The results of the adit sampling work supports the rational that the mineralized structures are drill ready targets.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states: "The work completed to date has revealed the extensive nature of mineralization on the property. Results of our exploration program reinforces our model of an epithermal copper-gold endowed system that could extend into a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth. Our systematic approach for exploring the property has paid off and the positive results we have received bode very well for the next phase of exploration which is diamond drilling. With drill ready targets in hand, BHM geologists are preparing to return to the field and kick off the inaugural drill program on this never drilled before property."

Figures 1 & 2 illustrate the gold assay results from channel samples collected in the Guadalupe and Cascabel Adits. Figures 1 & 2 also illustrate the locations of the composite samples and contain inset tables listing the composite sample results. Composite sample lengths are not true widths, true widths are not known at this time.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1. Location of Channel Samples and Composite Samples in the Guadalupe Adit





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 2. Location of Channel Samples and Composite Samples in the Cascabel Adit



About the Project

The Sonora Gold property is a large area of 6000ha in the Sierra Madre gold belt next to the district scale Mojave megashear and the currently operating San Francisco gold mine. The property hosts numerous artisanal and historical workings including several sizable underground adits. BHM is the first modern junior miner to assemble the entire land package and mount a systematic exploration program on the property.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

