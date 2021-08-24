Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated to Surpass $14,108.3 Million, at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive Report [216 Pages] By Research Dive

Increasing demand for butterfly valves from several oil and gas industries is fueling the global butterfly valves market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Butterfly Valves Market by Type (High-Performance Butterfly Valves and Lined Butterfly Valves), Application (Centric Valves (Zero Offset Butterfly Valves) and Eccentric Valves), Function Type (On/Off Valves and Control Valves), End-user (Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

The Global Butterfly Valves Market is expected to garner $14,108.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by keenly scrutinizing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application type, function type, end user, and region.

Among type segment, the high-performance butterfly valves sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market by surpassing $9,116.8 million by 2028. This growth is chiefly owing to the benefits of high-performance butterfly valves such as high capacity, flow path, and their competency to pass solid and viscous media.

by 2028. This growth is chiefly owing to the benefits of high-performance butterfly valves such as high capacity, flow path, and their competency to pass solid and viscous media. Among the application type segment, the centric sub-segment is anticipated to perceive rapid growth and surpass $5,002.7 million by 2028. This growth is chiefly owing to the fact that centric butterfly valve's seat is constructed alike a sleeve or cartridge inside the body, which doesn't allow the media passing through the valve to come in contact with the body.

Request to Download Sample Report of Butterfly Valves Market

Among the function type segment, the on/off valves sub-segment is anticipated to grab a highest market share and collect a revenue of $11,138.0 million by 2028. This growth is mostly because on/off valves enable safe and swift processes, reduce fugitive emissions, and offer enduring tight shut-off.

by 2028. This growth is mostly because on/off valves enable safe and swift processes, reduce fugitive emissions, and offer enduring tight shut-off. Among the end user segment, the oil & gas sub-segment is expected to lead the market by garnering $5,638.1 million by 2028. This growth is primarily due to the growing demand for stainless steel butterfly valves from the oil & gas industry.

by 2028. This growth is primarily due to the growing demand for stainless steel butterfly valves from the oil & gas industry. Among region, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe speedy growth and gather a revenue of $5,316.2 million by 2028. This growth is mostly because of the growing usage of pipeline transportation, rising oil and gas reserves, growing construction projects due to rapid development and urbanization, and growing sources of energy in this region.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization



Market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global butterfly valves market is the increasing demand for butterfly valves from several oil and gas industries all over the world. In addition, rising research and developments by prominent market players for developing innovative products is estimated to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the projected period. However, various limitations related to butterfly valves are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global butterfly valves market in 2020. In the COVID-19 pandemic period, the governments of numerous regions have implemented strict lockdowns and instructed closure of productions units and various other industries for averting the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. This has affected the supply chains, and hence hindered the manufacturing of butterfly valves in the lockdown period. All these factors are deterring the market growth in the crisis period.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Butterfly Valves Market

Top Players of the Industry

The major players of the global butterfly valves industry are-

1. Crane Co.

2. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

3. Emerson Electric Co.

4. Flowserve Corporation

5. Cameron International

6. Weir Group

7. Velan Inc.

8. Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

9. AVK Group

10. KSB Group

- Enquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For example, in August 2018, Tomoe, the world leader in the design and manufacturing of butterfly valves, launched a new high performance butterfly valve for seawater service applications.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Industrial Refrigeration Market:

Global Butterfly Valves Market: Applications, Recent Trends, & COVID-19 Impact

The Global Butterfly Valves Market Anticipated To Generate A Revenue Of $14,108.3 Million , Growing At A CAGR Of 5.9% From 2021 To 2028 - Research Dive

A Glimpse into Butterfly Valves and Their Multiple Applications

Related Trending Topics:

1.Interior Doors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 - Request to Download Sample Report

2.Barrier Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 - Request to Download Sample Report

3.Commercial Air Conditioning System (VRF) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 - Request to Download Sample Report

About Research Dive



Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg