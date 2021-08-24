

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB), a subsidiary of ProBility Media Corp, (PBYA.PK), has extended relationship with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) to include additional programs for the end of 2021 and into 2022.



NACB will perform rigging and signaling train the trainer programs for Goodyear which will enable them to qualify their own rigging and signaling personnel.



In addition to the September 2021 program, NACB will add crane training programs to include National Center for Construction Education and Research certification testing to meet OSHA's 1926.1427 crane operator certification requirement. The Goodyear programs will take place in Houston, Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOODYEAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de