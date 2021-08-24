Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - - August 24, 2021 - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its highly anticipated Butcher's Select product line through a limited release online at www.verygoodbutchers.com, with a retail rollout planned for North America later this fall. This marks VERY GOOD's entry into the gluten-free and soy-free market, strengthening the Company's position in the fast growing plant-based meat segment.

"The Butcher's Select line of products is another R&D development success story for the Company and further delivers on our promise to deliver delicious and nutritious plant-based options. We have a deep R&D pipeline of new innovative plant-based alternatives built from our specialized knowledge of plant-based proteins, which we look forward to introducing into the market over the next year," said Mitchell Scott, Co-Founder & CEO of The Very Good Food Company. "Our eCommerce platform provides VERY GOOD with the ability to place our new products straight from our test kitchen onto consumers' plates, helping to accelerate our new product launches. This allows for immediate consumer awareness and feedback while building momentum for our products' transition from eCommerce to retail."

The Butcher's Select Bratwurst Sausages and Breakfast Sausages are currently available for purchase online through limited release, with a full product line launch this fall that will include:

Breakfast Sausage : Get your day off to a very good start with these breakfast sausages made with the ideal combo of herbs and veggies - and 13g of protein per serving. Grill or pan-fry and watch as the yummy aroma draws the whole block out of bed.

: Get your day off to a very good start with these breakfast sausages made with the ideal combo of herbs and veggies - and 13g of protein per serving. Grill or pan-fry and watch as the yummy aroma draws the whole block out of bed. Bratwurst Sausage : Boasting 15g of protein, these German-inspired links are a distinctly European blend of veggies, fava beans, and paprika that will be an instant favorite.

: Boasting 15g of protein, these German-inspired links are a distinctly European blend of veggies, fava beans, and paprika that will be an instant favorite. Cajun Sausage : Jalapenos, green bell peppers, organic veggies and 14g of protein combine for a rustic Cajun sausage that puts you right in the heart of 'ole Louisiana.

: Jalapenos, green bell peppers, organic veggies and 14g of protein combine for a rustic Cajun sausage that puts you right in the heart of 'ole Louisiana. Flippin' Good Burger : Gluten-free and taste-heavy, these thyme-infused burgers contain 19g of protein. BBQ or pan fry as you would a "normal" burger, even though these beauties are anything but.

: Gluten-free and taste-heavy, these thyme-infused burgers contain 19g of protein. BBQ or pan fry as you would a "normal" burger, even though these beauties are anything but. MMM...Meatballs: Finally, an Italian plant-based meatball that's bellissimo, tasty and with perfect bite and texture. With 17g of protein per serving, these spheres of delight can be easily cooked up with your favorite sauce for a truly authentic classic.

VERY GOOD Butcher's Select Nutritional Information Compared to Leading Brands

With the launch of this premium line, VERY GOOD is set to compete with other leading brands in the plant-based meat alternatives space. Made with real, minimally processed ingredients, when compared to leading brands, this line gives consumers more of what they want, such as low-processed, wholesome, simple ingredients and less of what they don't, like fat and sodium. The table below compares two of Butcher's Select new products which excel in providing higher protein with less fat and sodium, resulting in fewer calories compared to similar products of leading brands.

Breakfast Sausage Bratwurst Sausage VERY GOOD Butcher's Select Leading Brand VERY GOOD Butcher's Select Leading Brand Protein Source Pea Protein, Yellow Split Peas, Navy Beans, Mung Bean Protein Pea protein isolate Pea Protein, Yellow Split Peas, Navy Beans, Mung Bean Protein Pea protein isolate Protein 14.4 grams 13.5 grams 15 grams 21 grams Fat 6.6 grams 15.2 grams 8 grams 16 grams Saturated Fat 2.2 grams 5 grams 2.5 grams 6.6 grams Sodium 366 milligrams 407 milligrams 380 milligrams 658 milligrams Calories 155 220 160 250

*per 100 gram serving

Retail Distribution

The Company is not only delivering new products to the market, but also continuing to expand its retail footprint in North America by recently announcing that its The Very Good Butchers product line is now available in 754 retail stores. The popular product line up can be found in major cities across Canada and the U.S including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and in Chicago.

Marketing Update

VERY GOOD today also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Market One Media Group Inc., a Canadian-based marketing communications company, pursuant to which Market One Media will provide the Company with marketing and media services for an aggregate fee of $90,000 plus applicable taxes. 50% of the service fee may be paid by VERY GOOD through the issuance of common shares following the provision of services during the first 4.5 months of the agreement's 9 month term, at a price per share equal to the market price less a discount of 10% as determined at the time of issuance. All shares issued to Market One Media will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

