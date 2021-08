Ceramic Fiber Market worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ceramic Fiber Market by Type (RCF, AES Wool), Product Form (Blanket, Module, board, Paper) End-use Industry (Refining & Petrochemical, Metals, Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Ceramic Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=384

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceramic Fiber Market"

264 - Tables

62 - Figures

244 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-fibers-384.html

Ceramic fiber is a type of fibrous and lightweight refractory material mainly consisting of alumina, silica, and other oxides in small proportions. Its low-density properties make it suitable for high-temperature applications that require low thermal mass. Ceramic fiber products exhibit thermal stability, good electrical insulation, strength, durability, design flexibility, and wear & corrosive resistance. Owing to their low thermal conductivity, ceramic fiber products minimize the heat dissipation from the furnace or kiln and help in overall energy-saving.

RCF is projected to be the fastest-growing type for ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.RCF ceramic fiber is the largest type segment of the ceramic fiber market. APAC was the largest market for ceramic fiber in 2020, in terms of value. Factors such as increasing demand from power generation and refining & petrochemical industries will drive the ceramic fiber market.

Blanket is estimated to be the largest product form of ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

Blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance. The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020. The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=384

Refining & petrochemical is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026.

Refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs; increase reliability; and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roof, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the ceramic fiber market during the forecast period

The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection. Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India. In addition, increasing construction activities to cater to the increasing population and high demand for lightweight and low-cost substitute products are fueling the growth of the ceramic fiber market in the region.

The key Ceramic Fiber Market players profiled in the report include Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Unifrax LLC (US), Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd. (China), Ibiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Harbisonwalker International Inc. (US), Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd. (Japan), NutecFibratec (Mexico), Yeso Insulating Product Co.Ltd. (Japan), Rath Group (US), FibreCast Inc. (US), and Double Egret Thermal Insulation (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=384

Related Reports:

High-Performance Insulation Materials Market by Type (Aerogel, Ceramic Fiber, Glass Bubble, EPS, XPS), Application (Oil & Gas, Industrial, Construction, Transportation and Power Generation, Automotive, and Paints & Coatings) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-performance-insulation-material-market-93702615.html



High Temperature Fiber Market by Fibers Type (Aramid (Para-aramid, Meta-aramid, others), Ceramic (Refractory Ceramic Fibers, Low Bio-persistent and others), and other fibers (Basalt, and others)), by Application (Security & Protection, Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, and others) and by Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-temperature-fibers-market-52310328.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ceramic-fibers.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ceramic-fiber.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg