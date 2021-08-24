Anzeige
Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
24.08.2021
MuslimMatch.com Apps Celebrate 1 Million Downloads

Help thousands of young Muslims worldwide find love online

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuelled by the pandemic when most young Muslims worldwide are coming online in search of relationships and the increasing number of successful matches, the fastest growing matchmaking app for Muslims singles worldwide, MuslimMatch.com grossed 1 Million downloads recently across group apps.

MuslimMatch.com Apps Celebrate 1 Million Downloads

The Most Credible and Trusted App for Muslims Worldwide, the MuslimMatch.com apps have seen a 40% increase in registrations in the past year during the pandemic.

MuslimMatch.com has 41% women and 59% male members. In terms of registrations, the top five countries are US, UK, France, Germany and UAE.

With 7 region specific Muslim dating and matchmaking sites, MuslimMatch.com, headquartered in Dubai, caters to 1.8 Billion Muslims worldwide. It's a multilingual platform available in 9 international languages including English, French, German, Dutch and Russian.

Muslim Match comes with some great advantages that helps people find their partners

  • 100% genuine single Muslim profiles with selfie and mobile number verification
  • Manual screening of 100% of profiles to weed out non-serious users
  • Thousands of new registrations every day
  • Advanced filters to search for profiles matching member's lifestyle and religious practices
  • Women get to see who has viewed/ liked their profile
  • Women can directly initiate a chat with profiles that are a mutual match
  • Available in 9 International Languages including English, French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Russian, Turkish, Indonesian, and Malay.
  • Highest rated Muslim matchmaking app on the play store

Thousands of couples got matched on MuslimMatch. You could be next! Visit https://www.muslimmatch.com/ or Download the app on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.muslimmatchnew

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/muslimmatch-marry-muslims/id1493900884?ls=1

About MuslimMatch.com

MuslimMatch is the Credible and Trusted App for Muslims Worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, ArabMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. The services are currently available in 9 international languages on iOS and Android.

Matrimony DMCC

No: 903, Fortune Executive Tower,
Jumeirah Lake Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit https://www.muslimmatch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243987/MuslimMatch_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600764/MuslimMatch.jpg

MuslimMatch_Logo

