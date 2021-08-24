Live Cell Imaging Market Size is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2027 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Cell Imaging Market is Segmented by Product (Equipment, Consumable and Software), Application (Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Stem Cell & Drug Discovery and Others), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), High content screening (HCS) and Others) and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027. This report is published in Valuates Reports under the Biological Sciences Category.

The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Live Cell Imaging Market are:

Live cell imaging is increasingly used in cell biology labs and across a wide range of sectors, and it has led to the discovery of therapeutic targets and candidates, as well as the molecular mechanisms behind diseases. This increasing adoption in various cell biology labs is expected to drive the live cell imaging market

The growing adoption of High-Content Screening (HCS) techniques in drug discovery is expected to drive the live cell imaging market. Live cell imaging is used in HCS to identify meaningful information from complex systems such as in vitro, in vivo, and ex vivo systems.

Sophisticated live cell imaging systems can control environmental parameters to sustain cell health and viability while monitoring molecular and cellular dynamics from a single cell to an entire organism. Automated live cell imaging allows for the direct observation of dynamic biological processes as well as the generation of a wealth of cellular data for a variety of applications, from studying fast-kinetic events to executing long-term, time-lapse studies.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/INFO-Othe-4N51/live-cell-imaging

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE LIVE CELL IMAGING MARKET

Increasing drug discovery research activities around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the live cell imaging market. The study of cell behavior and function has been revolutionized by live-cell imaging. Researchers can use the technology to track internal cell structures, interactions, and processes in real-time and across time. Understanding the dynamic processes of cells in drug development provides a more complete view of therapeutic pharmacology, allowing for more accurate clinical response predictions early in the process. Another major factor driving the demand for this technology is the growing concern about cancer. Live cell imaging is used in the study of cancer cells. Various governments are making a concerted effort to invest in cell-based research to study cancer and other diseases at a cellular level. Furthermore, live cell imaging can also be used to investigate cellular integrity, molecule localization, enzyme activity, protein trafficking, exocytosis, and endocytosis. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the live cell imaging market.

Get a Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/INFO-Othe-4N51/Live_Cell_Imaging_Market

LIVE CELL IMAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product, the equipment segment has dominated the market. Immense research being carried out to develop microscopes of higher resolution is likely to boost segment growth.

Based on application, the cell biology segment is leading the market on the basis of application. This is due to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks.

Based on technology, the fluorescence resonance energy transfer segment is the significant segment based on the technology in the market. This is because it has an advantage over fluorescence microscopy in terms of determining spatial closeness at the protein level.

The North America region has a significant position in the market based on geography. The significant position is attributed to the rising demand for live cell imaging for drug discovery and increased products launched in this region.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/INFO-Othe-4N51/Live_Cell_Imaging_Market

LIVE CELL IMAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Live Cell Imaging Market by Product

Equipment

Consumable

Software.

Live Cell Imaging Market by Application

Cell Biology

Developmental Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Others.

Live Cell Imaging Market by Technology

Time-lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

High content screening (HCS)

Others.

Leading Vendors of the Live Cell Imaging Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Nikon Instruments Inc.,

Molecular Devices, LLC,

BioTek Instruments, Inc.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Bruker Corporation,

General Electric,

Olympus Corporation,

CYTOSKELETON, INC.

Merck KGaA.

Live Cell Imaging Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=INFO-Othe-4N51&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=INFO-Othe-4N51&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Live Cell Imaging Devices Market is segmented by Type Fluorescent Microscopy, Phase Contrast Microscopy, Quantitative Phase Contrast Microscopy, by Application Cell Biology, Drug Discovery, Stem Cells and by various regions.

- High Content Screening market size is projected to reach USD 993.8 Million by 2027, from USD 563.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- Single Cell Multi-Omics market size is projected to reach USD 3485.8 Million by 2027, from USD 1810.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

- Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Organ on Chip market size is projected to reach USD 303.6 Million by 2026, from USD 41 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.9% during 2021-2026.

- Genomics market size is projected to reach USD 31240 Million by 2026, from USD 15120 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

- Nutrigenomics marke t size is projected to reach USD 20990 Million by 2027, from USD 10770 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2027.

- Live Cell Imaging Equipment Market

- Automated Cell Imaging System Market

- Live Cell Imaging Microscopes Market

- Fluorescence Imaging System Market

Click here to see related reports on Live cell imaging market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg