Join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger live from Germany on Sept. 7 to learn about the vital role of technology in the future of mobility.

The future of mobility is a tech story a story that will one day be as consequential as the shift from horse and buggy to automobiles. Intel, together with subsidiary Mobileye, has the vision along with the technical depth and breadth to help bring about the promises of digital mobility and full autonomy: safer roads, accessible mobility for all and more efficient transport of goods, among them.

At IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, Intel and its Mobileye subsidiary will display the vision and the technical depth and breadth to help bring about the promises of digital mobility and full autonomy. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at IAA Mobility's Day 1 closing keynote to hear how the company is addressing everything from chip shortages to acceleration of its global ambitions toward the autonomous future. Multiple guests will join Gelsinger on stage in Munich, Germany, as he breaks down Intel and Mobileye's latest news.

When: 8 a.m. PDT/5 p.m. Central European Time, Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Where: Watch live on the Intel Newsroom or join Intel at the Vision Stage at IAA Mobility in Munich.

Event Replay: A video replay will be available on the Intel Newsroom following the webcast.

