Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.

For more than 20 years, Johnson has been an executive leader in the payments industry, running global service delivery teams and working with the largest credit, debit, and prepaid issuers in the world. At Ubiquity, Peg will direct global strategy to develop services, client satisfaction, and growth for the 150+ financial services challenger brands that the firm supports across its customer experience and banking operations portfolio.

"At a time when technology has enabled payments and transactions to be completed more quickly and efficiently, the importance and value of relationships and customer experience to companies has never been greater," said Sagar Rajgopal, Co-founder, and COO at Ubiquity. "We're thrilled to welcome Peg to our team as her leadership and experience with finserv brands are core to our shared vision focused on delivering holistic capabilities and services to support and grow our customer relationships," he said.

"I'm excited to work with the team to expand Ubiquity's position as the leader in customer experience for financial services brands," said Johnson. "With our unique approach and methodologies, we are well-positioned to help brands realize the value of outsourcing by fostering deeper relationships, enhanced CX, and ultimately, stronger loyalty and the growth that comes with it," she said.

"Peg will play a key role in our continued momentum and growth with finserv challenger brands," said Corey Besaw, Co-founder, and president of Banking Operations at Ubiquity. "She is uniquely qualified to grow our business by delivering best-in-class service and solutions to our clients and demonstrating the value and opportunities of a relationship-based approach to CX for prospects."

Previously, Johnson served as head of Global Operations at i2c, where she led operational teams globally and oversaw client contractual service level agreements (SLAs) and delivered best-in-class customer service to help achieve operational excellence. Before that, she spent 19 years at First Data Corporation, including serving as senior vice president of Business Operations, where she led a team of 400 employees in Client Services supporting the company's Financial Services Business organization.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity's Relationship-based Outsourcing pioneers next-gen CX, changing how brands interact with customers in an omnichannel world. Our teams of dedicated problem-solvers combine deep industry knowledge with an agile methodology to understand how customer experience supports a brand's objectives and devise plans to accelerate toward them. Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions across industries, including customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) and AI-enabled technologies, and Banking Operations support, incorporating fraud investigation, ID verification, and dispute and chargeback management. Ubiquity is headquartered in New York City and has delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Visit us at: https://ubiquity.com/ and on LinkedIn or Twitter.

