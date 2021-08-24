Kong Studios, Inc.: Guardian Tales, a Global Hit Game Developed by Kong Studios, Enters the Japanese Market

With its first self-publishing through Kong Studios Japan, Kong Studios is looking to expand its IP and capitalize on multilateral business opportunities.

Kong Studios has entered into a partnership with Yostar to ensure smooth local operation and will be running the CBT from August 24th to 31st.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Guardian Tales, a mobile game developed by US-based game developer Kong Studios, is ready to enter the Japanese market.

Kong Studios is starting to provide Guardian Tales services via self-publishing through its subsidiary Kong Studios Japan. This is Kong Studios' first attempt to self-publish Guardian Tales. This is meaningful as Kong Studios can gain stable sales in Japan, a major IP country and the largest market in Asia excluding China, and seek out many different business opportunities such as IP expansion and related businesses.

To ensure high-quality localization, Kong Studios made some changes to the illustrations, reflecting Japanese users' tastes, and cast famous Japanese voice actors and actresses to enhance the story experience and make the game more complete. Furthermore, a high-quality translation into Japanese can help users get more immersed in the game.

Kong Studios has entered into a partnership with global game company Yostar to ensure smooth service operation in Japan and is now fully set up to provide successful service. The company is planning to manage various game operations jointly with Yostar, including local marketing, CS, and events for users. Kong Studios takes its first step into self-publishing by running a closed beta test (CBT) from August 24th to 31st.

"We've made a lot of preparations for the Guardian Tales services to be launched in Japan via Kong Studios' self-publishing," said an official from Kong Studios. "We are sure this game will be popular in Japan, too, like it has consistently been in Korea and other countries and regions such as North America and China."

Since its grand opening in July of last year, Kong Studios' Guardian Tales has made the following achievements based on its solid storyline, charming graphics, and level of overall polish.

10 million downloads and more than $100M USD in accumulated revenue (as of late February 2021)

$5.53M USD in sales on the first day of its release in China when released through Bilibili in April 2021 under the title 'The Journey of the Princess and Guardian Knight of Kanterbury: Waking Up the Champion's Sword.'

Media Contact:

Company: Kong Studios, Inc.

Contact: Lee, Celestyn

E-mail: pr@kongstudios.net

Telephone: +1 (412) 580-8856

Website: https://kongstudios.net/

SOURCE: Kong Studios, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661117/Guardian-Tales-a-Global-Hit-Game-Developed-by-Kong-Studios-Enters-the-Japanese-Market