The $800 million of private backing secured by Californian residential solar finance business GoodLeap helped the sector achieve VC and private equity funding of $1.6 billion in the first six months of the year, up from just $210 million a year earlier.The first-half Solar Funding and M&A report published this week by Texan analyst Mercom Capital Group has offered further evidence of a bullish investment market for photovoltaics. With the consultancy having recorded $210 million of venture capital and private equity backing across 14 solar deals in the first half of last year, the figure leapt ...

