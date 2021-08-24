Door Coin: Door's New Program Receives 80,000 User Participation

It Pays to Hold DOOR once again. Door announces its first referral program to its network of more than 80,000 members.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The DOOR team has unrolled one of the most ambitious cryptocurrency campaigns to date in only 30 days since launching. All DOOR Referral Network (DRN) members are granted exclusive access to a 50% match on any DOOR they purchase between August 18th and August 25th. In addition, referral bonuses of 5% are given to members for all purchases made by referred members during the campaign.

The only ones eligible are, of course, the holders. DOOR Reward programs incentivize only members who buy and hold DOOR. DOOR Reward Network membership is based on this, and it is one of the main factors that attracts people to join.

Introducing the DOOR Referral Network to this exciting campaign shows our commitment to rewarding those who help DOOR succeed now and in the future. It's crucial that all members of the network are long-term holders. This is why we are offering a 50% match on any DOOR purchased during the campaign. In order to attract long-term holders, all matching DOOR is locked up for one year. This is critical for the success of DOOR and it's network. We HOLD the DOOR.' - says David Daly.

Current members will also be rewarded with a 5% referral bonus on anyone they've referred previously or who currently have been invited to join the DOOR referral network and buy DOOR during the approved campaign dates. Members of the DOOR Network who invited hundreds or even thousands of their followers to DRN's original launch will be able to leverage their network and benefit directly from their purchases during the campaign.

Here are the details of the campaign:

Visit HoldTheirDoor.com to enter

Campaign runs between August 18th thru Aug 25th, 2021.

Only purchases that happen on these days count towards 50% match and 5% referral bonus.

Only HOLDERS qualify for this campaign. Any member of the DOOR referral network that has sold DOOR does not qualify for the 50% match. Any new members who did not yet own DOOR still qualify.

All matches and referral bonus DOOR will be distributed by Aug 31st into locked wallets on MyDoorWallet.com. The lock up period is 1 year.

Referral Bonus will be tracked by the ERC20 wallet addresses of all buyers. If you referred someone to the DRN (via their holdtheirdoor.com link) and they purchased during the campaign you will get credit for the 5% referral bonus.

Users can continue to add people to their referral network by sharing their link from holdtheirdoor.com during the campaign and receive bonus if they purchase during the campaign dates.

All members must have a MyDoorWallet.com account to receive rewards and bonuses. Only a verified email is required to open an account. Members must add their ERC20 wallet address under external wallets in order for us to track/match any purchases you make during the campaign.

Creating the largest referral system in the market today is the driving motivation of DRN. Founded with the vision of rewarding people for their actions, DOOR developed the first decentralized advertising network to reward people for the views, clicks, referrals, and leads that they generate. A campaign like this indicates DOOR's intent to change the way the system works.

'We want to make sure that we reward our holders and the members of the DRN, but also remind those who have sold DOOR that they miss out on these exclusive campaigns now and into the future. They are giving up long term benefits of being HOLDERS, for short term gains' explains David Daly.

'If you HOLD, you are rewarded.', concluded David Daly.

DOOR rewards consumers every time they click. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Door removes the middleman and enables a direct connection between consumers and businesses through their decentralized ad network.

DOOR currently rewards any homeowner in the United States if they register their property on MyDoorWallet.com and opt into the platform. Currently, the advertisers on the platform include home service providers and home-related products, but there are plans to expand into other services and products categories later this year.

DOOR can be found on CoinMarketcap.com under the name DOOR. The details of the Ethereum Contract can be viewed on Etherscan.io.

