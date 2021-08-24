Golden Gate Lending Group Moves into the Powerhouse of Bridge Loans in 2021

BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Recently, Golden Gate Lending Group has announced that the company moves into powerhouse of customized bridge loans business which can be used to meet needs that are no more than a dream.

The American dream has always been closely associated with the ability to buy people's own home. Golden Gate Lending Group (https://www.gglendinggroup.com/) is one of the firms that makes this dream a reality for many people who thought it couldn't be. Their secret sauce: offering bridge loans to homeowners and real estate professionals. In 2020 alone, Golden Gate Lending Group closed 44 Bridge Loans, representing 88 realtors that closed on deals that would not have been able to close otherwise

GG Lending Group is a California-based firm founded by Sofia Nadjibi (https://www.instagram.com/snadjibi/?hl=en), who has been working in the mortgage industry for over 20 years. She has helped over 1000 homeowners become cash buyers and has closed $400 million loans over the past decade. Through her hard work, she has built a network of clients and earned a trustable name in the market.

The Generation of Bridge Loans

A bridge loan is a short-term loan used until a person or company secures permanent financing or removes an existing obligation. People who want to buy a property but don't have enough available cash can unlock the equity tied up in their current homes and leverage it into buying before they sell, literally acting as a bridge. Here's what that means: if somebody feels stuck in their home with no realistic lending solutions, or they have no down payment, that can be solved with a Bridge Loan.

This type of loan is helpful for people who are ready to upgrade from their first home, want to reap the benefit of current market prices, or want to move fast; a much smoother option than selling, finding temporary housing, and then purchasing. Bridge loans, provided by Golden Gate Lending Group, solve this problem. It saves the buyer from the hassle of changing houses.

The PowerHouse of Bridge Loans

Sofia Nadjibi has been in the mortgage business for over 25 years and has seen every kind of crash or bubble that has existed. She started her career as a commercial mortgage underwriter before moving on to be a loan adviser. Sofia first found out how powerful Bridge Loans could be through her own personal experience of buying her 'perfect home'. Sofia was amazed: there was no sale contingency, she got a discount on the home, and even was able to end up netting money in the end because of the Bridge Loan. Sofia realized that Bridge Loans could be an exceptional tool for homeowners and pivoted her career to focus on providing Bridge Loans.

Sofia has provided Bridge Loans ever since, helping many families move into their 'perfect home'. Now an industry leading expert, she plans to help more families and change more lives with Golden Gate Lending Group

Sofia has been on both sides of the deal, takes care of her customers, and understands the ins and outs of very complicated lending scenarios. The firm is focused on keeping the loan process simple, meeting their customer's needs, and making dreams come true. People can learn more about the company and its procedure through their official website here.

