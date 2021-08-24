Global Risk Solutions appoints senior strategic advisor to ERMS team

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named James F. Hughes III as a senior strategic advisor in GRS' Environmental Risk Management Solutions (ERMS) business unit. He will advise GRS and its clients on environmental risk and claim issues.

Hughes, who has had a long career as a risk professional in the energy sector, is the founder of Hughes Mediation Arbitration Services LLC and Hughes Risk Management Insurance Services LLC, both based in Houston, Texas. He is a credentialed arbitrator, mediator, expert witness and risk consultant. In addition, he teaches risk management and insurance as an executive professor at the University of Houston's Bauer School of Business.

Previously, he led the global risk and insurance programs for ConocoPhillips, influenced and propelled the company's enterprise risk management program, and recovered more than $1.5 billion in insurance claims through collaboration and negotiation with London, U.S., Bermuda and international insurers. Hughes started his career at Swiss Re as a marine and aviation underwriter, was a broker at Johnson Higgins and later at Marsh, and was a Lloyd's coverholder, with binding authority, at Global Special Risks LLC. He has served as a director of Bermuda-based mutuals Oil Insurance Ltd., Oil Casualty Insurance Ltd. and sEnergy Insurance Ltd. He is a former chairman of the board of sEnergy and OCIL.

"We are delighted to welcome to GRS a professional we've known for many years. Jim's extensive experience in energy and environmental risk management will enhance the capabilities of our Environmental Risk Management Solutions team and bring tremendous value to GRS clients," said Kip Radigan, group CEO of Global Risk Solutions.

Steve Gosser, CEO of GRS' ERMS unit, added: "We know from interacting with Jim through the years that his career experience and expertise in risk management are exceptional. He will complement our terrific team of specialists in Houston and other locations who are making a difference for our clients."

Hughes said: "I am pleased to join the GRS team and serve as a resource. Conditions in the current insurance market and trends in the energy sector are combining to increase companies' risks and challenges, and GRS is well-positioned to address those."

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

