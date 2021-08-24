Cresa Boston Assists Vor Biopharma to Expand Its Footprint and Create In-house Clinical Manufacturing Facility

First biotech firm to occupy 100 Cambridge Park Drive will expand within the building

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest occupier-focused commercial real estate firm, announced today that it has negotiated a lease at 100 Cambridge Park Drive for Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq:VOR), a cell and genome engineering company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company will expand its space at its current location and build an in-house clinical manufacturing facility. Vor, the first biotech company to occupy 100 Cambridge Park Drive, will now lease over 75,000 SF across three floors.

In December 2019 Cresa represented Vor in a lease for 33,000 SF of office and lab space at 100 Cambridge Park Drive. Vor was the first biotech firm to lease office and lab space on the three-building campus. Vor has recently signed a lease for an additional 43,500 SF in the building, which will include an in-house clinical manufacturing facility to support the development of Vor's cell therapy programs, including both eHSCs and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic candidates. The facility is designed to be current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliant and Vor anticipates that it will be operational in 2022.

Vor is a cell and genome engineering company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by developing eHSC investigational therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, Vor designs these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, therby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

"Two years ago, Cresa identified numerous locations for us to consider when we first thought of relocating to support our expansion plans, and ultimately helped us secure the right space at 100 Cambridge Park Drive," said Stefan Chios, facilities manager of Vor. "We are thrilled to be building an in-house manufacturing facility at our existing location and thank our advisors at Cresa for helping us navigate this very competitive market."

100 Cambridge Park Drive is one of three buildings that comprises the 609,000 SF office campus Longfellow Real Estate Partners acquired in 2017. An amenity-rich destination, 100 Cambridge Park Drive is located at the intersection of Route 2 and Alewife Brook Parkway and offers easy access to transit with the MBTA Alewife Station, commuter rail, and bus stations nearby.

Paul Delaney and John Coakley of Cresa Boston negotiated the lease for Vor and David Townsend, Mark Winters, Juliette Reiter, Catie Tilton, Nora Smith, Christina Ratcliffe and Brendan Daly from Newmark represented the landlord, Longfellow Real Estate Partners.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Offered across every industry, services include; Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with space occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit: www.cresa.com/boston.

