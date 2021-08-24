

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden said the overwhelming majority of Americans who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and almost all of those dying from the disease are not vaccinated.



Biden made this claim while delivering remarks on his administration's COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program.



'While we're starting to see initial signs that cases may be declining in a few places, nationwide cases are still rising, especially among the unvaccinated,' he noted.



'Across the country, virtually all of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated. That's worse in states where vaccination rates are overall low,' he added.



There are cases where vaccinated people do get COVID-19, but they are far less common than unvaccinated people getting COVID-19. And most importantly, their conditions are far less severe, the President explained.



Overall weekly new vaccinations are up more than 56 percent from where they were a month ago, according to him.



'If you're fully vaccinated - both shots, plus two weeks - your risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is very, very, very low.'



The President said he knows that parents are concerned about COVID-19 cases among their children. 'I'll be addressing this soon with Secretary Cardona to discuss how to get our kids back to school safely,' he told reporters.



The President pleaded in earnest to those who haven't received vaccinated, to get it now.



The president claimed that new federal requirements and incentives in some states such as offering $100 for getting vaccinated are accelerating vaccinations once again, 'giving us the hope that we can put this Delta variant behind us in the weeks ahead.'



Citing the examples of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, Biden said that states that had been lagging are seeing their vaccination rates grow faster.



According to the experts from the Yale School of Public Health, the pace of U.S. vaccination effort has saved more than 100,000 lives and has prevented more than 450,000 hospitalizations. 'This is critical progress, but we need to move faster,' Biden said.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 171,088,954 people in the United States, or 51.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 81.2 percent of people above 65.



With 229831 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Monday, the national total has increased to 37,941,620, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



910 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 629,564.



A total of 30,570,229 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



