Montréal - TheNewswire - August 24, 2021 - ZeU Technologies, Inc. (CSE:ZEU) (CNSX:ZEU.CN) (OTC:ZEUCF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a patent for an invention in the field of distributed cloud computing and the internet of things, or IoT, that will compete with cutting-edge cloud storage technologies. The patent for Permission-Based Multi-Level Encryption Scheme Document for Decentralized Storage covers elements already integrated into the Mula platform that will add IoT functionalities.

This patent describes a method for structuring a document in a granular fashion such that each block of granularity is encrypted based on a permission level and that each block could be decrypted by the participant(s) it was aimed to address. This method makes use of symmetric and asymmetric (aka public-key encryption) encryption schemes as defined in the literature. The strategy used in this method is to structure a document using blocks, such that each block can be encrypted independently using a symmetric key. The symmetric key could be generated in a cryptographically-secured way and could be based on a random or pseudo-random seed for security purposes. However, these aspects of key generation do not affect the rest of the strategy. The patented method ensures that only one participant can generate a document shared with other participants, including the prior participant, and that the symmetric key used to encrypt each block is unique to the permission it encloses, such as two different blocks being encrypted using the same symmetric key but could also be decrypted by all participants owning the permission it encloses. The patented method ensures that the document is stateless in the sense that all information in the document should be enough for any of the participants to decrypt each block in the scope of granted permission using the corresponding private key.

Background

Privacy is essential to individuals and human beings as it gives us control over the information others know about us.

The information we share today on any network is critical as sometimes we think that what we are revealing is limited to the content we are posting or sending. The data we are putting on any network represents more than the content itself because, on its own, the timing and the execution are turned into information, then insights and behaviors. As we are becoming the product sold by big corporations, tracking those insights and behaviors, pushing to mass consumption, we are losing control on who knows what about us. Moreover, we do not even feel the surveillance as the process, which appears transparent and feels natural, becomes the norm.

We are using more and more software, and it is becoming more and more difficult to protect our privacy completely within the multiple digital identities we all 'own" today. To an extent and in some specific contexts, some algorithms know more about us than ourselves, and this is where it is starting to feel not 'right".

Mula Mail Integration

An interesting application of this patent is an emailing service like ZeU's upcoming MulaMail.

This platform would allow users to send, receive, and forward emails and could completely replace the SMTP protocol.

As a setup, this ecosystem will require that each account holds a pair of keys (public and private). Each account can send emails to multiple accounts, and each account can receive an email from only one account at a time. We will present a stateless way of structuring the email content information. The data structure itself should contain the level of permission used for each block.

Use Case Scenario: Medical

The method in this patent could be applied to the field of Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs benefit the patent with the ability to carry their medical history from doctor to doctor; however, the data from EHRs can be used for trend analysis and intervention in healthcare. A simple example of trend analysis using this method might involve a Stop Smoking campaign. A healthcare authority would be able to access and analyze data relating to the success of the Stop Smoking campaign over a period of time. The information could be collected during doctor visits and attached to a patient's EHR. This data could then be accessed and analyzed by the healthcare authority without the patient's identifying data, thus preserving patient privacy while contributing to the overall health of society.

Use Case Scenario: IoT

The pace of IT development does not allow for legacy systems to be rebuilt using the latest technology. Therefore, legacy IT infrastructure can be fragile, a patchwork of previously used code, programs, and languages cobbled together and built upon. This delicate state creates security concerns regarding encryption, authentication, and code corruption that leave legacy systems vulnerable to bad actors. This method allows integrity checks and remote machine authentication as well as protecting internal communications, which can diminish malicious interactions.

About ZeU

ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art DLT protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU's technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU's strategy is to monetize DLT transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

