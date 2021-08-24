Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.08.2021
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 
Tradegate
23.08.21
11:44 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,60 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
24.08.2021 | 17:21
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, August 24

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Transfer of business from Marathon Asset Management LLP to Marathon Asset MGMT Limited (see other announcement).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Marathon Asset Management LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston
Northern Trust
JP Morgan Chase
Brown Brothers Harriman
Bank of New York Mellon

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.0000000.0000000.0000000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23000.0000000.000000
Sub Total 8.A00.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. There are also a further 0 shares under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP where the firm does not have authority to vote.

12. Date of Completion

23-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

© 2021 PR Newswire
