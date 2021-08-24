Optimum Nutrition Launches New Global Creative Work Extending its PROVEN Communications Platform

Campaign theme: you're working on more than your body features real stories of the holistic health benefits of fitness and nutrition

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more people are realizing the positive impact fitness has on the rest of their lives, with 68% of people prioritizing products that promote better fitness.1 Optimum Nutrition, the world's #1 selling sports protein powder brand, has unveiled new creative work highlighting the broader benefits of fitness under its global creative platform - PROVEN.

The campaign illustrates the transformative power of fitness by showcasing real people working on their fitness goals, while also unlocking their potential and showing how their commitment to fitness has positively affected their lives. The central campaign idea 'You're working on more than your body' aims to make the connection between the holistic health benefits of fitness and nutrition. The ads are now airing across digital channels globally.

"Optimum Nutrition is the world's most awarded, most reviewed and most trusted sports nutrition brand," said Colin Westcott-Pitt, Chief Brand Officer for Glanbia Performance Nutrition. "When we exercise, we think we're working on our bodies, but in fact we're also working on everything else in our lives."

The new creative depicts six very different stories of real people as they meet their fitness and life challenges head-on and is shot in a raw and relatable style that's narrated by the people closest to them.

"The stories featured from every corner of the world in our PROVEN campaign demonstrate the transformative power of fitness, and how it has empowered them to be better in all areas of life - relationships, work and enjoying the moments that matter most with partners, family and friends. It's an insight that is more relevant today than ever before," added Westcott-Pitt.

PROVEN, Optimum Nutrition's global creative platform was launched in 2019 and has been seen by consumers in over 50 countries. It aims to widen the Optimum Nutrition brand's footprint with a new audience of active consumers, while strengthening relationships with existing sports nutrition users.

The new campaign was developed in partnership with creative consultancy Cahill&Partners.

"I've always believed that fitness has this huge knock-on effect on everything you do. It goes well beyond the gym, the court or the track," said Patrick Cahill of Cahill&Partners. "We had a very singular goal with this work, to inspire people to get off the sofa and feel the benefits of a fitter life. As one of the world's leading sports nutrition brands, the time felt right for Optimum Nutrition to take its place as a global champion of fitness."

To view other creative from the Optimum Nutrition PROVEN campaign, please visit the Optimum Nutrition YouTube channel.

About Optimum Nutrition

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition is a leading global sports nutrition brand. We produce a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional foods and beverages that support an active and healthy lifestyle, including bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multivitamins and more. Optimum Nutrition GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY is universally recognized as the world's #1 best-selling whey protein powder. With state-of- the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom, our products are sold in 90+ countries around the world. We're proud to be part of a diverse and inclusive organization that believes sports are better when everyone can join in. For more information on Optimum Nutrition, visit www.optimumnutrition.com . For more information on Glanbia Performance Nutrition, visit www.glanbia.com .

1Source: McKinsey Consumer Health Insights Survey (2021, April 8) Retrieved from https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/feeling-good-the-future-of-the-1-5-trillion-wellness-market

