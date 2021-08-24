Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists an English Manor Custom Home on 2.7 Acres in Coveted Winterthur Estates

Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, offers a 20,000 square foot home with tennis court, basketball court, and expansive grounds adjacent to the Chattahoochee River.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents a custom English manor with a traditional design encompassing 2.7 acres offered for $4,500,000. Located in Winterthur Estates just 10 minutes north of Buckhead, this area is considered one of the best-kept secrets offered on the Chattahoochee River.

Nestled in a quiet and welcoming community, this property is ideal for families and their guests. Complete with 8 bedrooms, 10 baths, and 7 fireplaces, it is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac and offers 20,000 square feet of living space all under a new architectural roof that was added in 2020. Outside, an extremely unique collection of recreational offerings is available including a private tennis court, basketball court, and vibrant green lawns. Inside, there is the opportunity to pass time in the game room, bathroom spa, newly developed bar, and theater, making the property ideal for hosting guests.

This stone and brick refined European designed home was built with a welcoming open floor plan that flows from indoor entertaining spaces to outdoor spaces. It presents dramatic displays that will leave homeowners and guests alike longing to roam the hallways. Beautiful arched doorways pair with vaulted ceilings that reach 35 feet in some spaces. The two-story custom library will leave you breathless with its character and opulence.

Swirling staircases and deep wood finishes offer an air of refinement that balances nicely with some of the brighter rooms in the home and vibrant recreational spaces. Entertaining guests has never been easier with a complete list of kitchen offerings including Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a walk-in pantry, stunning marble countertops, and a catering kitchen in addition to a private kitchen that can be found in the separate au pair suite, which can also be used as an extended stay guest apartment. The covered Viking kitchen offers poolside culinary advantages, so guests never need to go far to enjoy a delicious meal. The breakfast room and gas grill offer more dining opportunities.

The recently finished terrace level, equipped with 14-foot ceilings backs to one of two covered loggias that open to the world outside, and boast two fireplaces for added comfort. Within, dual-dressing rooms and a marble and stone bath await. One loggia connects directly to the owner's suite, which features a sitting room and fireplace for complete privacy in addition to space for entertaining in a quiet space. This level features plenty of room for hosting and is only made better by the property's wine cellar, which is fully equipped with racks designed to hold a collection of bottles over the years.

With a 4-car garage and motor court, there is always room for more guests. Upstairs suites offer room for relatives, guests, and added office spaces as needed, with each bringing its own designer charm and color scheme. An elevator is even available to help visitors traverse all four floors of this exceptional home.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years. She is also the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past seven consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 17 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country with over 1550 associates in 23 local offices. Led by president and CEO, Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/ high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Berkshire Hathaway has been recognized as one of the most respected and admired companies in the world. Their strategy is to redefine the real estate experience with a new level of quality and innovation.

