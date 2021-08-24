

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market failed to hold early gains and ended weak on Tuesday as a surge in coronavirus cases rendered the mood a bit bearish.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,409.13, ended with a loss of 40.21 points or 0.32% at 12,436.66. The index touched a high of 12,524.10 in early trades.



Shares of drugmaker Novartis lost 1.7% after the company said its Kymriah CAR-T therapy did not meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a phase III study.



Swisscom declined 1.55%. Geberit, Givaudan and Roche Holding ended lower by 0.85%, 0.7% and 0.55%, respectively.



Credit Suisse, Partners Group and Richemont gained 0.8% to 1.05%. Holcim, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re also closed higher.



In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group declined 2.1% and Sonova closed nearly 2% down. BB Biotech, Vifor Pharma, Straumann Holdings, Adecco and Galenica Sante shed 0.9 to 1.2%.



Dufry shares gained nearly 4%. Cembra Money Bank ended 3.6% up, extending gains from the previous session. AMS surged up 2.8% and Flughafen Zurich gained about 1.1%.



Switzerland is being hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus with a 'very worrying' rise in infections, Patrick Mathys, a top official at the Federal Office of Public Health, said today.



New cases have reportedly risen in in Switzerland to between 2,500-3,000 a day. Cases are rising among young people, elderly people and under 10s, said Mathys.



