- (PLX AI) - ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.
- • Combined ratio 90.2%
- • Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in Disability
- • Operating result of the Life segment increased by EUR 18 million, to EUR 379 million as a result of higher investment margin
- • Net IFRS result EUR 454 million, up from EUR 233 million last year as a consequence of a higher operating result and higher indirect investment income as well as less negative incidental result
- • Interim dividend increases to EUR 0.82 per share from EUR 0.76
