- (PLX AI) - Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,980 million, down 4%.
- • Q1 sales SEK 3,009 million vs. estimate SEK 3,030 million
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 279 million
- • We are experiencing temporary headwinds to our gross margin due to increased supply-chain, logistics and service costs, Elekta says
- • Continued market recovery expected next quarter
- • Elekta says ability to install systems at customer sites to further improve
- • Says expect the situation of higher supply-chain and logistics costs to continue during the second quarter and the risk for new waves of the pandemic, especially in emerging markets, increases the uncertainty in order volumes and installation plans
- • Says long-term trends in the market will support growth and investment in high-end radiation therapy equipment as well as margin expansion
