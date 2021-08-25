Helium Ventures Plc - New Corporate Presentation
London, August 25
Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")
New Corporate Presentation
Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) formed to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium, announces that the Company's corporate presentation has been posted on its website and can be found using the following link: https://heliumvs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Corporate-presentation_Final-Aug2021.pdf
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
