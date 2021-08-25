Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
Heute im Fokus: Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
25.08.2021 | 08:04
Helium Ventures Plc - New Corporate Presentation

Helium Ventures Plc - New Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

London, August 25

Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

New Corporate Presentation

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) formed to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium, announces that the Company's corporate presentation has been posted on its website and can be found using the following link: https://heliumvs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Corporate-presentation_Final-Aug2021.pdf

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Venturesplc
Neil Ritson+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Oliver Clarkheliumventures@vigoconsulting.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Ludovico Lazzaretti

For more information please visit:www.heliumvs.com

