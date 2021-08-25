- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 million
- • Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets
- • Thus, revenue of approximately DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of approximately DKK 100 million and securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end of approximately DKK 1,400 million are expected
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de