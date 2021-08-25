

HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK) reported that its third-quarter EBITDA was 24 million euros, down 10 percent from last year.



Group sales for the third-quarter were 644 million euros, an increase of 16.8 percent from last year on like-for-like basis.



In e-commerce alone, Douglas generated third quarter sales of 268 million euros, an increase of around 20 percent.



The Group's share of online sales from April to June were 42 percent. In Germany, the figure climbed to 69 percent as a result of the massive lockdown.



The company said it is continuing to devote its full attention to the ongoing expansion of its e-commerce business. It expects stationary sales to rise slowly but surely as long as stores stay open.



