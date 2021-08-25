- (PLX AI) - Sydbank half year net income DKK 645 million.
- • Half year CET 1 capital ratio 17.7%
- • H1 total income DKK 2,334 million vs. estimate DKK 2,318 million
- • H1 pretax profit DKK 825 million vs. estimate DKK 803 million
- • Sydbank's deposit surplus set a new record at 30 June 2021
- • Says will adjust the interest rate of corporate clients' deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%, which is in line with developments in the marketplace
- • Sydbank non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-150 million for 2021
- • NOTE: Sydbank raised outlook FY net income to DKK 1,150-1,350 million vs previously DKK 850-1,150 million on July 9 amid net reversals of impairments
SYDBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de