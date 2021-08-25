- (PLX AI) - SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.
- • Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB
- • The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas in Central Norway and it will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence, the company says
- • The completion of the transaction is conditional upon that the Norwegian Competition Authorities does not intervene against it
