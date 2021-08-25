- (PLX AI) - Elekta shares may drop 5% at the open after fiscal first-quarter earnings missed consensus and costs are rising, analysts said.
- • Elekta orders fell 4% in the quarter, while EBIT missed estimates by 38%, as the company said it was seeing headwinds to gross margins from increased supply-chain, logistics and service costs
- • Most key metrics fell short of expectations, and shares should be pressured in initial trading, SEB said
- • Gross margin was the main disappointment, as it fell more than expected from the unusually high level from last year, Carnegie said
