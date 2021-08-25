

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Wednesday announced that it has pre-let 121,800 sq ft at 50 Finsbury Square, EC2 to mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat Global Limited. (ISAT.L).



In the deal, Cushman and Wakefield acted as real estate advisors to Inmarsat.



GPE said its refurbishment will extend the office floor plates within the existing envelope of the building. This creates a large reception as well as improve the retail, leisure and amenity offer. Practical completion is scheduled for late 2022.



The company noted that 50 Finsbury Square will be its first development to deliver on all four pillars of Sustainability Statement of Intent. It is expected to be the company's first certified as net zero carbon.



