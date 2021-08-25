

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased in June, as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.1 in June from 102.6 in May, as estimated.



The coincident index increased to 94.5 in June from 92.1 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 94.0.



The lagging index grew to 94.5 in June from 92.1 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 96.5.



