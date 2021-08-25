StoreDot, the Extreme Fast Charging Battery Pioneer, Announces Patent Filing to Revolutionize Charging Times and Makes the Technology Available Through Open Source to Benefit the Automotive and Battery Ecosystem

- StoreDot has filed a patent for technology that will rapidly increase the crucial 'miles per minute' of charging ratio that is currently a major barrier to electric vehicle adoption

- Revolutionary battery advancement developed by StoreDot experts combines hardware and software and will be open-source, available to any other technology provider

- New patent pending technology allows batteries in electric vehicles to accept higher currents, charging them faster, safely, and can also be used to improve the charging rates in existing electric infrastructure

- StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging battery technologies, enabling a 50% reduction in charging time at equivalent cost

- StoreDot gives automotive manufacturers a clear technology roadmap for seamless and rapid transition to electrification to help create a cleaner world

HERZELIYA, Israel, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), is underpinning its leadership in XFC technologies with a patent for revolutionary systems that will decrease EV charging times. These systems are set to significantly improve the rate of miles per minute of charging, which remains a major barrier to EV ownership for many potential buyers.

The new breakthrough technology covered by the patent will be accessible to the entire market, marking a first for an advanced automotive battery company. StoreDot is making the technology available to other organizations to help expand current charging infrastructure, speed up the global adoption of electric vehicles and create a zero-emissions world in the future.

The patent pending technology incorporates hardware and software advances that create a "booster" feature, allowing the battery to analyze the capability of the charging station in real time and to adjust the battery's ability to carry high current rates. This communication between a vehicle's XFC battery and charging system means that cells can be charged faster, safely accepting a higher current without overheating. It also has the ability to immediately boost existing infrastructure systems, enabling faster charging, and thus optimizing future fast-charge technologies without the need to upgrade to newer equipment in the near future.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO "This is an important step for the EV global community as it will allow all of us to charge faster with very minimal changes to the current infrastructure and future deployment process. That is why we believe it's critical to offer this world-leading innovation to other organizations on an open-source basis.

"The global uptake and appeal of electric vehicles is crucial if we want to live in a cleaner, zero-emissions world and by sharing this novel approach StoreDot aims to play a pivotal role in helping to achieve this objective. We want to work with and support the global community, including automotive manufacturers and infrastructure providers in their missions as well, especially when the industry is facing a number of charging infrastructure deployment challenges, not least the global semiconductor shortage."

This is the latest development in StoreDot's rapid advancement in extreme fast charging lithium-ion batteries for use in the automotive sector. The Company is in advanced talks with many global car makers and remains firmly on track to deliver mass-produced XFC batteries, which deliver a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, by 2024. The Company has a clear roadmap where it is already working on next generation XED, extreme energy density solid state technologies which will enter mass production in 2028.

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption - range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes - the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED).StoreDot's strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries for other industries, by fully charging a commercial drone in five minutes in another world first. Moving XFC battery technology from the lab to a commercially-viable product for the first time, StoreDot has launched engineering samples of its first-generation batteries that are designed to be manufactured at scale on traditional Li-ion production lines.

For more information see: www.store-dot.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601088/StoreDot.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556045/StoreDot_Logo.jpg