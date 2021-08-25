Gordon Brothers Launches Online Auction for Honda of the UK Manufacturing's Synchro Motorsport Team Assets

London, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has successfully sold the majority of the machinery and equipment from the Honda of the UK Manufacturing Swindon plant to a single buyer and has launched the online auction for the exclusive Honda's Synchro Motorsport team assets.

The online auction is live until September 23, 2021. Interested parties can view the detailed online catalogue by visiting gordonbrothers.co.uk/Honda-Synchro.

The auction features Honda racing cars, race car transporters, tooling and equipment from the Synchro Motorsport team.

The stand-out items include:



• Five Honda Civic Type R race cars

• Honda Jazz with modified Type R engine• Brian James race car transporter

• High-end tooling

"This online auction presents a unique opportunity to purchase Honda's very own Synchro Motorsport assets, which have competed in Britcar's Dunlop Endurance Championship, Creventic 24H Series and some of the most testing endurance championships in Europe," said Duncan Ainscough, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "All of these popular assets are well maintained, making them attractive propositions for potential buyers, and are expected to generate high levels of global interest."

Gordon Brothers has been privileged to work with four out of the five major global automotive companies, completing over 1,200 engagements and appraising £11 billion of automotive assets.

For more information, please visit gordonbrothers.co.uk/Honda-Synchro.

For any sale enquires, please contact Duncan Ainscough dainscough@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.



About Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd

Established in 1985, Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd was Honda's flagship automobile production facility in Europe and employed over 3000 associates working across production and business support roles. In 1989, Honda of the UK Manufacturing began production of engines, with the Engine Plant capable of making 940 units a day. The site started manufacturing cars in 1992 and had the capacity to produce up to 790 vehicles a day. More information can be found at www.hondamanufacturing.co.uk.

